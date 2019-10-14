GoFundMe started after fire leaves Ruth Lake cabin severely damaged

'The fire hit hard and fast - he lost everything'

At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, the Forest Grove Fire and Rescue Department were called to a cabin fire at 360 Bradley Creek Rd, outside of Forest Grove in Ruth Lake. Submitted photo.

A Ruth Lake resident’s cabin became completely engulfed in flames, following a chimney fire, leaving nothing but the remains of the wood structure.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, the Forest Grove Fire and Rescue Department responded to the fire, located in the back of the property at 360 Bradley Creek Rd. According to Lisa Barber, the property owner, by the time fire crews arrived, it was too late to salvage any remains of her father-in-law’s, Randy Barber, cabin.

“He lost everything,” said Barber. “The fire hit hard and fast.”

Barber said Randy was inside the cabin reading a book when a spark from the chimney, to what she believes, caught fire to the roof of the cabin.

Randy made it out of the cabin safely, but his belongings did not.

“We moved from Ontario to the area roughly five years ago,” said Barber. “He fixed up the little cabin and it was his dream to live in something like that, that was off-grid.”

A GoFundMe account was created to help Barber rebuild his cabin and replace some of those belongings that were lost in the fire.

So far the community has raised $1,195 towards the $2,500 goal.

“It’s a big shock to lose everything you own,” said Barber. “He’s sad, but he is very humbled how the community has come together to support him during this hard time.”

The family is also taking any donations that they can for Randy. According to the fundraiser page, Randy is in need of, bedding, towels, clothing sized small or medium, pants sized 32 and shoes sized nine or boots sized 10.

“We appreciate everyone’s help,” said Barber. “We don’t have much to give him besides the roof over his head. The amount of support is beyond words.”

Barber thanked everyone who has helped out during this time of need.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.