GoFundMe set up for Maple Ridge mother killed in hit-and-run

Numerous bouquets and candles have been left at the site along the Lougheed Highway. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

A GoFundMe fundraising campaign has been started for Tassis Vix who died at the side of Lougheed Highway Thursday night after being hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Vix, 31 or 32, was hit by a vehicle travelling west in the 21800-block of Lougheed Highway at approximately 9:55 p.m. She had left her boyfriend’s house to go to the store.

It was her boyfriend, Steven Kaplanchuk, that found her lying at the side of the road. She died at the scene.

The campaign was started on Saturday to raise money for Vix’s 10-year-old daughter, Neveah.

So far $3,625 has been raised of a $10,000 goal.

“We want to be able to take care of the last needs of our darling girl and will be insuring that Neveah’s future will be as bright as possible,” said Vix’s aunt Gigi Bengert who started the GoFundMe page.

“We knew what an amazing spirit Tassis had and her love for every moving creature was inspiring. So too are the beautiful words of caring and compassion from her friends, coworkers and community,” said Bengert in an email.

“The Vix and related families are very grateful to everyone and urge you hug someone today, she would have,” she added.

Vix worked as a veterinarian assistant at Haney Animal Hospital since it opened 15 years ago, and Dr. Bhupinder Johar said she was a mother who loved animals. He said Vix would often help clients find services if they had difficulty with vet expenses and that he was shocked and heart-broken to hear of her passing.

“Tassis was a loving Mother, Daughter, Grand-Daughter, Great-Grand-Daughter, Sister, Niece, Cousin, Friend, and Long-time Employee and savior to the animals at Haney Animal Hospital in Maple Ridge, BC,” reads the GoFundMe page.

It says that Neveah not only has to get used to a new city and school, but now has to do it without the lifelong support of her loving mother.

“Tassis gave her entire heart and soul to her daughter and to her clients at work, often spending lots of time calling out to seek funding for those who couldn’t afford treatment for their beloved pets,” reads the page.

“We are hoping that the community can come together and give back to Tassis now during her family’s time of need. We know money can’t undo this tragedy, but let’s give them one less burden to bear and help ensure Neveah has all the support available to give her the best life moving forwards,” it finishes.

Police located a suspect vehicle, late Friday and are still looking for witnesses who were in the area at that time.

• Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at solvecrime.ca. CrimeStoppers may pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

To donate to the campaign go to www.gofundme.com/givebacktotassisvix.