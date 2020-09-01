Katie Blogg with her husband, Trevor Blogg, and their two children; Grace and Harrison (Submitted photo)

GoFundMe set up for family of woman killed in hit-and-run

35-year-old Katie Blogg of Ladysmith was killed in the August 29 hit-and-run

  • Sep. 1, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family of the woman killed in the Ladysmith hit-and-run on August 29.

35-year-old Katie Blogg of Ladysmith lost her life in a crash on the Trans Canada Highway when a Ford F150 crossed the centre median and collided with her sport-utility vehicle.

RELATED: Suspect in fatal Ladysmith hit-and-run plans to turn himself in to RCMP

Blogg leaves behind her husband, Trevor Blogg, and their two children; Harrison and Grace.

Several members of the Ladysmith community have expressed a desire to support the family. The GoFundMe was set up at Trevor’s request to centralize that support.

Funds raised will go toward the future education of the Blogg children, and a memorial service for Katie.

As of 8:23 a.m., September 1, the GoFundMe has raised $29,147 with a goal of $30,000.

Ladysmith Chronicle

Previous story
Ace Building Centre destroyed as firefighters battle huge blaze in Surrey’s Port Kells
Next story
Okanagan Forest Task Force discovers several abandoned campfires in backcountry

Just Posted

Most Read