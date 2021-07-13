GoFundMe set up for 14-year-old Creston boy hurt in dirt biking incident

Kole Blackmore is currently in the hospital in the U.S. with severe brain trauma

Pictured is Kole Blackmore, a 14-year-old from Creston who is currently hospitalized in the U.S. after a traumatic dirt biking incident at the beginning of the month. A GoFundMe has been set up to help with his recovery and hospital bills. (Submitted photo)

A GoFundMe has been set up for 14-year-old Kole Blackmore after he was injured in a dirt biking incident in the U.S. on July 3.

Blackmore is a resident of the Bountiful community near Creston. His sister, Doris Johnson, helped to set up the GoFundMe account.

Johnson explained that Kole was visiting his sister in Missouri when he was involved in the dirt bike incident. He is now in the hospital with severe brain trauma receiving specialized care .

Kole did not have insurance at the time of the incident, so the U.S. medical bills could be astronomical. The doctors have advised that he stay put, as transporting him back to Canada could be dangerous. So far, nearly $15,000 of the $20,000 goal has been reached.

“There is still hope, but there is no timeline as to his recovery,” Johnson explained. “We don’t know what it looks like yet in terms of transporting him home, but right now we are just focusing on getting him better.”

As the GoFundMe page states, Kole was unresponsive when he was found. He had a faint pulse and it was estimated that he was that way for about five hours.

“He was Life-flighted to the Springfield hospital where he was rushed into surgery. The [doctors] discovered he has epidural hematoma — or a bleeder between the skull and brain that is putting pressure on the brain. Their priority now is to stabilize the pressure in his brain before they can do further tests to understand the extent of his injury.”

Johnson says that the outpour of support from the Creston, Cranbrook, Kimberley and surrounding communities has been uplifting.

“We’re so grateful and touched by the support of the communities. Not only have people donated to the GoFundMe page, but there have been bake sales and people have donated their cans and pop bottles. It’s really touching,” Johnson said, adding that her brother would be so thankful.

“He’s such a great kid. Kole is an outdoor nut. Hunting and fishing are definitely his go-to’s. He is part of the rod and gun club, he has played hockey for many years,” she said. “He’s only 14 and he has so much more life left ahead of him.”

Kole is the son of Winston Blackmore, who has been updating his personal Facebook page regularly on Kole’s progress.

On Monday, July 12, Blackmore posted to say that Kole has been moving his legs and squeezing his mother’s hand.

“Dr. Mary reported that it is now up to him and it could be somewhat of a waiting game,” said Winston in his post.

Johnson says that the support and prayers have been helpful to all of Kole’s family and they will continue to keep him in their thoughts.

“We have no idea what the future looks like for Kole, but at least we know the one that does,” Johnson wrote. “The outpouring of love and prayers has been so appreciated. Thank you.”

To find out more information or to donate to the GoFundMe for Kole, click here.

