GoFundMe page set up to help nine people displaced by Monday’s housefire

The Abbotsford house fire on Monday morning has left the nine people requesting help from the public in recovering from their losses.

All of the people were renting and many had no tenant insurance, according to the GoFundMe set up for them.

“Anything donated would be greatly appreciated. Big or small will go a long way in making this tragic event a bit more bearable,” said Teresa Atchison, who organized the page on behalf of her cousin, Brieanne Kirkpatrick.

The house basement suite consisted of Kirkpatrick, her daughter, boyfriend, his two sons and their five cats and two dogs. The upstairs suite had four roommates with two bunnies.

Emergency crews responded to the fire on Princess Street at around 12:20 a.m. on Oct. 7 and quickly stopped the flames from spreading to other buildings.

The money will be used in supporting all the people living in the house who now have to find other accommodations until permanent housing can be found.

“Funds donated will go towards hotel cost, food, replacing the necessities, anything these nine wonderful people may need.”

All occupants inside the house were evacuated safely with the exception of the two bunnies.

People wishing to donate can go to the GoFundMe page with the title: “9 people & 2dogs and 5cats displaced by house fire”

