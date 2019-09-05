The GoFundMe page raised over $10,000 in just over 24 hours.

GoFundMe page for family of late Abbotsford teen doubles $5000 goal in 24 hours

High school student passed away in car crash after leaving grad party on Sept. 3

  • Sep. 5, 2019 12:00 a.m.
The GoFundMe page for Jorden Child’s family has doubled its $5,000 financial goal just 24 hours after being created.

“Thank you everyone [who] donated and [had] nice words to help them out at this time,” wrote Becky Zhou, the GoFundMe page organizer.

The Grade 12 student from Abbotsford was leaving a grad party near a remote section of Chilliwack Lake Road at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday when the car he was driving crashed into a tree. He passed away on scene.

A skate park across from Yale Secondary School was the site of an emotional vigil later that night. Dozens of his peers left flowers and lit candles in his memory.

The school district is sending additional counsellors and staff to schools for grieving students across the community.

“Incidents like this have a ripple effect throughout our school district, for both our staff and students,” said a school district spokesperson. “We extend our heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the parents, family and friends.”

