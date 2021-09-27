GoByBike Week(s) underway in Vernon

The fall edition of GoByBike Week is underway, but this year, it’s two weeks! (City of Vernon file)

Don’t put your bike away for winter just yet. The fall edition of GoByBike Week is happening now.

The annual challenge urges residents to park their vehicle for one week and instead harness the power of pedals to get around.

This round, however, is different. It’s urging folks go by spokes for two weeks instead of just one.

Anyone can participate between Sept. 26 and Oct. 10 and record their ride on gobybikebc.ca for a chance to win prizes.

This year’s top prize is a cycling adventure in France — once it’s safe to travel, of course. Riders who log at least one trip a week will be entered in a draw to win $1,000 to a local bike shop of their choice.

The top local cyclist who logs the most kilometres in the two weeks will earn a $250 Downtown Vernon shopping spree and all local schools participating will be entered into a random draw for a $250 gift card of their choosing.

No in-person events will take place this year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but participants are encouraged to create virtual teams or connect outdoors while following protocols.

“Now is the time to rally your team! While we may not be able to see our teammates in person this year, we can still encourage each other to get pedalling for joy, for our health, and for our environment,” said Amanda Watson, Manager, Transportation.

“Team leaders are the backbone of GoByBike Week. You inspire your coworkers, friends, families, and students to ride – and maybe fall in love with it. For that, we thank you.”

Last year, 235 Vernon-area riders rode 15,170 kilometres and saved 3,289 kilograms of greenhouse gas emissions.

For more information, to join the challenge, and to form your team, visit gobybikebc.ca/vernon-north-okanagan/.

