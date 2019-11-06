Goblins and gum machines

Houston went all for Halloween this year with many businesses dressing up for the event. The District of Houston partnered with the Pleasant Valley Plaza sponsoring a free event at the Pleasant Valley Plaza Oct. 31 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. There was free Bowling from 8:30 - 10:00 p.m. (Angelique Houlihan photos)

  • Nov. 6, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Houston went all for Halloween this year with many businesses dressing up for the event. The District of Houston partnered with the Pleasant Valley Plaza sponsoring a free event at the Pleasant Valley Plaza Oct. 31 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. There was free Bowling from 8:30 – 10:00 p.m. (Angelique Houlihan photos)

Previous story
Authorities behind Highway 16 crimes, ex-officer says
Next story
Conservative Claire Rattee topped local federal election polls

Just Posted

Most Read