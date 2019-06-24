Goalie gear found in Nanaimo

Nanaimo Mounties want to return goalie gear to owner

Police in Nanaimo would like to reunite some found men’s goalie gear with its owner. Photo submitted

Police in Nanaimo have men’s hockey goalie padding they’d like to return to its owner.

The gear – a white chest protector, black goalie pants and other equipment – was found Saturday by staff at the Great Canadian Oil Change outlet at Country Club Centre, who contacted police and turned the items in.

Anyone with information about who owns the gear is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2019-23666.

