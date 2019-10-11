Goal to complete Toop intersection this fall: MOTI

Originally it was hoped the project would be completed mid-October

Sandi Raincock, traffic manager or Peterson Contracting Ltd. directs traffic on Friday afternoon along Broadway Avenue North as construction continues. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Due to design and grade challenges, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said Friday it is reassessing when the Highway 97 and Toop Road upgrade will be completed.

“We are working closely withe contractor ro minimize any inconvenience,” a ministry spokesperson replied to a query from the Tribune. “We will have an update soon.”

Originally, the ministry estimated the upgrade would be completed in mid October.

In the meantime, flaggers continue to direct traffic accessing businesses along Broadway Avenue North as construction continues.

Earlier this week city council approved the contract for widening Eleventh Avenue near the new intersection to Peterson Contracting Ltd.

The work will be done in 2020.

news@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter