Go wild for animal safety this summer in the Shuswap

New WildSafeBC coordinator for Columbia Shuswap to help prevent human-wildlife conflict

The Shuswap’s new advocate for the prevention of human-wildlife conflict, Julia Helland, pictured in her WildSafeBC shirt. (Contributed)

An advocate for the prevention of human-wildlife conflict will be working with Shuswap communities starting this summer.

Julia Helland of WildSafeBC will be working in Sorrento, Blind Bay, Sunnybrae, Tappen, White Lake, Eagle Bay, Sicamous, Malakwa and surrounding areas until November 30.

WildSafeBC is delivered by the British Columbia Conservation Foundation and its goal is to prevent conflict with wildlife through education, collaboration and community solutions.

Helland will be at the Sicamous Farmers’ Market on June 25, July 16, August 13 and September 10. Announced later will be additional events she’ll attend.

Folks interested in learning more about reducing human-wildlife conflict are encouraged to visit WildSafeBC’s website or Facebook page. As the local WildSafeBC community coordinator, Helland is available to be contacted at columbiashuswap@wildsafebc.com or at 403-559-6628.

Citizens can report bear, coyote, cougar or wolf sightings in urban areas to the Conservation Officer Service 24/7 at 1-877-952-7277. They can report wildlife in conflict to that same number as well. WildSafeBC uploads sightings daily to their website so the public can know what has been reported in their area.

