Go green this holiday season with light recycling and energy saving in Cowichan

Christmas lights can be recycled at the CVRD’s Bings Creek, Peerless Road and Meade Creek recycling depots. (Citizen file)

There are two ways for Cowichan residents to “go green” this holiday season. Did you know you can recycle your broken Christmas lights at any of the big three Cowichan recycling centres?

It’s true, Bings Creek, Meade Creek and Peerless Road facilities all accept the strands.

The reminder didn’t come from the CVRD but from Rachel Nelken, spokesperson for the not-for-profit group Product Care Recycling. The group’s aim is to connect would-be recyclers with locations that accept the products.

“This time of year, British Columbians are unboxing their Christmas decorations, including lights — and many can relate to that annoying feeling of plugging in string lights only to discover the bulbs are no longer working. Thankfully, they can be recycled,” Nelken said. “Drop off is free, making it easy to choose an environmentally friendly disposal solution for your burnt out or broken holiday lights.”

Nelken said components like metal and glass can be pulled from recycled lights and fixtures and broken down by machines, in some cases right here in Canada, to be repurposed for other uses.

B.C. Hydro’s From Grinch to Griswold Nov. 2018 holiday report notes roughly 57 per cent of British Columbians string up Christmas lights, with almost half using three or more strands — increasing holiday season electricity usage by about 15 per cent since 2012. One third of those decorators still use inefficient incandescent holiday lights, increasing both their costs and energy use.

On that note, BC Hydro’s Karla Louwers said the BC Hydro Community team will be handing out energy savings kits at the CMS Foodbank in Mill Bay on Dec. 13 from 9-11 a.m.

“The energy saving kits are available to low and moderate income households to help make their home more comfortable and energy efficient,” Louwers said. “The kit includes easy-to-install, energy-saving products. The products will help customers seal up drafts, save on lighting costs, reduce water use and save on their utility bill.”

sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.com