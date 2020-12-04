Gnarly Youth Craft goes virtual

The virtual fair will be open until Dec. 19 and features talented youth aged 9 -19 years

The LINC Youth Centre is going virtual for its popular annual youth craft fair.

“We didn’t want to see COVID-19 stifle the creativity of our youth vendors, so we’re taking our annual market online,” explains Alexis Forbes, youth services coordinator.

The virtual fair will be open until Dec. 19 and features talented youth aged 9 -19 years selling art, crafts, jewellry, stocking stuffers, and more.

Support local youth and spread the word and tell your friends about this unique shopping experience.

Visit www.courtenay.ca/gnarly to link to the virtual craft fair. For more information call the Lewis Centre, 250-338-5371 or the Florence Filberg Centre, 250-338-1000.

