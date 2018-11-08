Gloria Jackson takes helm of Quesnel Board of Education for third year

School trustee Gloria Jackson, right, has been named chair of the Quesnel Board of Education while Trustee Tony Goulet is now vice-chair. Melanie Law photo

School District 28 trustee Gloria Jackson was elected as chairperson of the Quesnel Board of Education at last night’s (Nov. 7) meeting.

Jackson has already served as chair for two years.

She was the only trustee nominated for the position by her peers, and was installed as chair at the new Board of Education’s inaugural meeting, following the recent trustee elections, which took place Oct. 20.

“I’m humbled and honoured that you nominated and supported me,” she said to her fellow trustees. She highlighted the replacement of Quesnel Junior School and the work the board has done with aboriginal education as things of continuing importance to her going forward.

Jackson also noted she believes this term will be her last as chairperson.

“Hopefully you will be thinking about succession for the future, because I feel this will be my last term as chair,” she said at the meeting.

Following Jackson’s appointment, she called for nominations for vice-chair of the board. David Chapman and Tony Goulet were both nominated for the position, and a ballot vote ensued, with Trustee Goulet ultimately being elected as vice-chair of the Quesnel Board of Education. He takes over from Trustee Chapman, who served as vice-chair last year. Goulet has been vice-chair before, as well as having served as chair in the past.

The chairperson of the board has many duties, including chairing the monthly meetings, working closely with SD28 senior administrators, serving as media contact for the board, attending various school district events, and attending committee meetings.

The vice-chairperson must be prepared to step in for the chairperson if needed and attend weekly update meetings and report on the meetings to other board members, as well as other duties.

Chairperson Jackson also called for nominations for a BC Public School Employers’ Association/BC School Trustees Association (BCPSEA/BCSTA) bargaining representative, as well as an alternate for the role.

Trustee Chapman was the sole nominee for the primary position, and was elected. He has previously been BCPSEA/BCSTA bargaining representative for two years. Trustee Howie Schonke was elected as the alternate for the position.

Finally, Jackson called for nominations for a BCSTA representative, as well as an alternate. Trustee Julie-Anne Runge was the sole nominee and was elected for the position, with Trustee Cyril Tobin elected as the alternate.

All seven school trustees were in attendance at the new Board of Education’s first meeting, including first-time trustee Tobin, and incumbent trustees Goulet, Jackson, Runge, Schonke, Wendy Clement and Chapman.

