Global Leadership Summit to be broadcasted at Creston church

The Erickson Covenant Church will be broadcasting the 2020 Global Leadership Summit (GLS) from Aug. 6 to 7, with this year’s annual event featuring talks and speeches from 15 influential leaders from around the world.

Tom Greentree, the church’s lead pastor, said the church agreed to be a host location of the event in order to raise the leadership banner in the Kootenays.

“The success of our community — its businesses, organizations, government, education, social sector and its churches —mainly depends on their leadership,” said Greentree. “When we have strong leadership, our communities thrive. The reverse is true — when leadership fails, it can cascade through an organization.”

The diverse lineup of speakers for the online experience — which is being hosted in Chicago — consists of former U.S. president George W. Bush, Nike director Beth Comstock, ABC news correspondent Paula Faris, and more.

“Bringing it to Creston will reduce travel costs and allow greater access for our local leaders. With greater participation, we feel the event will have a lasting impact on our community,” said Greentree.

Last year’s summit attracted 400,000 guests from 124 countries, with Canada accounting for 10,000 attendees, according to the press release.

A 2017 independent study that surveyed past attendees found that 74 per cent said that they agreed that attending the summit improved their quality of work, while 81 per cent found that the event improved their job satisfaction.

For more information and to register go to, gls2020.ca.

