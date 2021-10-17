Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Oct. 14

Local history as recorded by the newspaper of the day

Men at a construction camp at mile 46.5 of the Big Bend Highway in the 1930s. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 2259)

Madison Bridal

Collections Manager Intern, Revelstoke Museum and Archives

130 years ago: The Kootenay Star, Oct. 17, 1891

Mr. Carney was transferring his cattle onto the Lytton steamer when a wild steer kicked him in the head. He had his wound tended to and he returned on his journey back to Nelson with his cattle.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Oct. 16, 1901

J. Guy Barber, jeweller, created a magnificent gold bracelet manufactured of gold from the Big Bend. It featured a large nugget suspended between two smaller ones, on a chain of large links of gold. It was made for the Ladies’ Hospital Aid Society to present to Lady Minto, wife of the Governor-General of Canada, who planted the cornerstone for the new hospital.

110 years ago: The Mail-Herald Oct. 14, 1911

Six pullets were shipped from Revelstoke to Vancouver to enter a world-wide, year-long, egg-laying contest. The provincial government and the British Columbia Poultry Association would send representatives to track the count and quality of the eggs.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 13, 1921

A visiting hypnotist planned to put a lady to sleep for thirty hours in the Macdonald’s Drug Store window. She would be woken up from hypnosis at the Rex Theatre the following evening.

90 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, Oct. 16, 1931

Approximately 1,000 men were reported working on the Big Bend Highway. The majority were spread throughout about seventeen relief camps north of Revelstoke, and the other men were working north of Donald.

80 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, Oct. 17, 1941

Plans for a dental clinic were discussed at the school board meeting. The new clinic would be intended for young children in pre-school and the early grades of elementary.

70 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, Oct. 11, 1951

Elementary school attendance was the highest it had been in about twenty years. 581 students were enrolled between Selkirk school and Central school. This was an rise in 51 students from the previous year.

60 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, Oct. 12, 1961

The building of a new 40 unit motor inn would be built on the lot of the old City Transfer building. The City Transfer, a buisness started in 1914 by Ben Switzer, was already in the process of demolition. The new motor inn would have a lodge, restaurant, and swimming pool. It was originally opened as McGregor’s Motor Hotel, and is currently Grizz Motel.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 14, 1971

Announcements were made for the first annual British Columbia Festival of Winter Sports. Revelstoke would host the snowmobile championship, which was one of six highlight competitions of the event.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Oct. 14, 1981

The Downie Street Sawmill shut down due to the depressed lumber market and high interest rates. The Forest Production Manager for Federed Co-operatives Limited said that changes would be necessary in the market for the mill to reopen. Approximately 175 employees would be affected by the closure.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times, Oct. 17, 1991

Premier Rita Johnson was interrupted during an interview at the Regent Hotel by approximately 20-30 protestors. They were protesting the fake tax assessment forms that were mailed out to citizens of British Columbia as a critique of the NDP budget during the election campaign.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, Oct. 17, 2001

The proposed addition to the community centre for an indoor pool was assessed to cost $6 million to build, and $126,000 per year to operate. Those interviewed expressed support for the new aquatic centre. Taxpayer cost still needed to be estimated, and the city would likely hold a public referendum before any decision was made.

Sign up for the Revelstoke Review’s daily newsletter.

@RevelstokeRevueeditor@revelstoketimesreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Revelstoke Review