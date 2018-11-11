Glimpses of our Past

125 Years Ago: Kootenay Star, November 18, 1893

The case of Farwell vs. the Queen came up in the Supreme Court, Ottawa, recently, as an appeal brought by Farwell against a decision ordering Farwell to convey 1,175 acres of Revelstoke townsite to the Dominion. The Kootenay Star claimed that an “old gang” of provincial politicians was keeping the lawsuit alive, to the detriment of the citizens of Revelstoke.

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, November 16, 1898

Two local railroaders, James Little, engineer, and A.E., Reid, brakeman, died at Shuswap when the boiler of their engine exploded, owing to the boiler plate not being thick enough. The boiler was lying reversed about 20 feet from the cars. The top of the cab was blown into the telegraph wires.

110 Years Ago: Mail-Herald, November 14, 1908

A recreational snowshoe and ski club was formed. Rev. C.A. Procunier opened the meeting with a few remarks relative to the wholesomeness of the sport and outdoor exercise. Mr. B.R. Atkins, an enthusiast on the virtues of snowshoeing as a sport, was named club president. Membership was set at $1, with members to supply their own skis and snowshoes.

100 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, November 14, 1918

Revelstoke celebrated the end of the Great World War in Europe with a parade of most of the citizens of Revelstoke, including the local school children, Boy Scouts, and returned soldiers. The parade was delayed slightly to allow the body of Allan MacDonald, a returned soldier who died from “trench fever” to be taken to the railway station to be sent to his family in Nova Scotia.

90 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, November 15, 1928

Planning was underway to form a local company of the 102nd Regiment Rocky Mountain Rangers. A company was stationed here before the war, and during the war did home guard duty in this vicinity, including the guarding of CPR bridges. Since the war, there had been no military detachment in Revelstoke.

80 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, November 18, 1938

Work was progressing well on the new city hall and fire hall under the contractors Moncrieff and Vistaunet, in spite of the recent wet weather. All concrete had been poured to the full height of the walls and the concrete hose tower and belfry had been brought up to almost the full height of over sixty feet. The roof was in the process of being installed and interior work was beginning.

60 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, November 13, 1958

The Civic Centre building was stuccoed, vastly improving its appearance. Painting of the stucco was in progress. The Civic Centre was built as the Revelstoke YMCA in 1906, and was taken over by the Kinsmen Club in 1943. It was torn down in 1979 when the current Community Centre was opened, and is now the site of the city parking lot on First Street East.

50 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, November 14, 1968

Domke and Sons Ltd. machine shop and industrial supply store opened in their new building at 311 Campbell Avenue. Oscar Domke had previously operated a blacksmith’s shop at the corner of the block (now Begbie Glass.) The new building later became Revelstoke Builders Supply and currently houses the Cube Hotel.

40 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, November 15, 1978

Arrow Heights residents received a letter from Hon. Alex Fraser, Minister of Highways in response to a petition they sent him regarding the states of the roads in that area. Fraser indicated that improvements had been made, including sealcoating. The ministry declined their request for a paved shoulder along Airport Way and Nichol Road, stating that the width of the road provided ample room for pedestrians.

20 Years Ago: Revelstoke Times Review, November 13, 1998

Historian Ruby Nobbs was looking forward to the launch of her book, “Revelstoke – History and Heritage” at Revelstoke Museum & Archives during Moonlight Madness on November 27th. The idea for the book came from Nobbs’ regular columns in the Review. Revelstoke Credit Union provided financial backing for the publication of the book.