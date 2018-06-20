This map shows reported bear sightings from the last week-- Courtesy of WildSafeB.C.

Glenrosa residents asked to secure garbage

WildSafeB.C. issues warning about bears

  • Jun. 20, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

There have been several occurrences of bears getting into unsecured garbage throughout Glenrosa over the past week.

Tomorrow is garbage day and WildSafeB.C. is reminding residents to wait until the morning of collection day to put the bins out on the road. In the meantime please keep garbage securely stored in the garage, a shed or indoors.

Related: B.C. veterinarian wants 2,900-km wildlife death trap removed

WildSafeB.C. sightings can be viewed on WildSafe B.C.’s wesbite , bear and cougar sightings in urban areas should be reported immediately to the Conservation Officer Service hotline at 1-877-952-7277.

Knowing where the bears are allows WildSafeB.C. to be proactive instead of reactive and will allow us to keep wildlife wild and our community safe. If bears are reported only after there is conflict, then there are usually fewer management options for the Conservation Officers.

Related: Resident concerned with impact of flood mitigations on wildlife

If you have any questions about managing bear attractants in your neighbourhood, contact Meg Bjordal, the WildSafeB.C. Community Coordinator at okwestside@wildsafebc.com.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. RCMP looking for $70,000 in stolen collector cash
Next story
Update: two displaced after backyard structure fire in Buffalo Creek area

Just Posted

B.C. man surprised after used needle falls from sky

  • 23 hours ago

 

Kelowna Yacht Club hosts Boat for Hope

  • 23 hours ago

 

UPDATE: Missing Oregon family confirmed alive and safe in northern BC

  • 23 hours ago

 

Glenrosa residents asked to secure garbage

  • 23 hours ago

 

Most Read