Glass smashed out of 10 bus shelters in Penticton

The glass was smashed out of 10 bus shelters across Penticton between Jan. 17 and 18.
The vandalism at the bus shelters spanned across the city from downtown all the way to Skaha. Each time, the glass was smashed out. The cost of the damage is currently unknown.
The following locations were targeted:
- Atkinson St/North Warren Ave
- Government St/South Carmi
- Government St/IGA
- 2905 South Main St
- 809 Main St (near library)
- 1147 Main St (across from detachment)
- 1413 Atkinson St
- 3502 Skaha Lake Rd (near Yorkton)
- 3235 Skaha Lake Rd (across from Best Western)
- 110 Skaha Place
RCMP are reaching out to those who frequent any of these locations.
If you witnessed incident, or have any information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
