Glass smashed out of 10 bus shelters in Penticton

One of the bus shelters is right across from the RCMP detachment

Ten bus shelters throughout the city had their windows smashed on Jan. 17-18, 2021, including this one which is across from the police detachment in Penticton. (Monique Tamminga Western News)Ten bus shelters throughout the city had their windows smashed on Jan. 17-18, 2021, including this one which is across from the police detachment in Penticton. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

The glass was smashed out of 10 bus shelters across Penticton between Jan. 17 and 18.

The vandalism at the bus shelters spanned across the city from downtown all the way to Skaha. Each time, the glass was smashed out. The cost of the damage is currently unknown.

The following locations were targeted:

Atkinson St/North Warren Ave

Government St/South Carmi

Government St/IGA

2905 South Main St

809 Main St (near library)

1147 Main St (across from detachment)

1413 Atkinson St

3502 Skaha Lake Rd (near Yorkton)

3235 Skaha Lake Rd (across from Best Western)

110 Skaha Place

RCMP are reaching out to those who frequent any of these locations.

If you witnessed incident, or have any information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Arrest made in Herald break-in

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.