Gladys Avenue construction tied to new Abbotsford transit depot

Motorists urged to take care and avoid stretch of road as gas line work begins

Fortis BC is urging drivers to avoid Gladys Avenue over the coming months as construction begins on a new gas line. Patrick Penner photo

Drivers are being urged to avoid Gladys Avenue, if they can, over the coming months.

Fortis BC says it will be working along the road for the next several months to install a natural gas line that will connect to the new BC Transit depot. That natural gas will fuel new buses, but before then, Fortis is suggesting that drivers be prepared for delays and consider taking alternate routes.

Businesses will remain open and accessible, Fortis BC says.

The city, meanwhile, has yet to get started on a long-term fix for Gladys Avenue’s rollercoaster pavement problems to the south of Essendene Avenue.

Nearly two years ago, the city budgeted $100,000 to plan and design a rebuild for the road, which staff at the time said had deteriorated because of underlying soil conditions.

The city says it plans to assess the road following Fortis’s work.

