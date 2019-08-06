Gladwin apartments and George Ferguson townhomes get go-ahead

Two more apartment buildings are slated for construction at the Central Park Village development on Gladwin Road.

Construction on two more apartment buildings at the Central Park Village development can begin after council signalled its approval at its most recent meeting.

The two six-storey buildings will be tucked behind two existing buildings in the large Gladwin Road development. The two buildings will boast 142 units and will overlook Horn Creek and a pond that will be re-located.

Construction will require some work within Horn Creek Park, and the builder – Canterra Developments – will have to restore a 2,100-square-foot section of park. The projects comprise the third of five planned stages for the development.

Three more buildings are envisioned at the stie.

When finished, the site is expected to have a total of 900 residential and commercial units.

Council also gave approval to a 24-unit townhouse complex proposed for George Ferguson Way.

Pacific Land Group is looking to build the project on two adjacent properties just west of Babich Street. Thirty-three of 51 trees on site will be removed. The developer will plant 75 new ones, as required by city rules.

The developer will kick in $5,000 towards park improvements in the area.

