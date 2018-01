The ferry will be operating at reduced speeds between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The Glade Ferry will be experiencing delays on Friday.

The ferry will be operating at reduced speeds between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. due to low water levels in order to complete maintenance on the ferry terminals.

Plans had originally called for the ferry to be out of service, but adjustments were made in order to allow the ferry to continue operations.