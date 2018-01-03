The Glade Ferry on a foggy day. (Betsy Kline/Castlegar News)

Glade Ferry closure scheduled for Friday

The Glade Ferry will be out of service on Friday, Jan. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The closure is taking place to accommodate the need for lower water levels in order to complete maintenance on the ferry terminals.

