Glacier Gymnastics big winner in annual grant funding

Columbia Basin Trust doled out $1.4 million in grants to the regional organizations

Glacier Gymnastics was one of many community organizations to receive funding from Columbia Basin Trust’s Community Initiatives and Affected Areas Program. Photo: Tyler Harper

A multipurpose room at Glacier Gymnastics received the most funding allotted to a local group in the annual Community Initiatives and Affected Areas Program.

Glacier will cumulatively receive $16,745 to build the new room in the upper level of its space inside the Civic Centre, according to a final list of recipients made public by the Regional District of Central Kootenay.

The Columbia Basin Trust funding program distributed $1.4 million across the RDCK, which in turn decides who gets how much. Nelson, for example, received $144,913 to dole out to applicants. The complete list of grants received can be found attached below this story.

The other big winner in Nelson was the Nelson Tennis Club, which received a total of $16,273 for construction of a facility centre and children’s playground.

Outside of Nelson, the biggest local recipient was the Argenta Community Association. It received $13,407 to revamp storage at the Argenta Community Hall.

Here are some of top grants awarded by community:

Nelson:

• Kootenay Carshare Cooperative: $11,410 for shared electric vehicles project.

• Elephant Mountain Literary Festival: $8,000

• Nelson and District Arts Council: $7,000 for ArtWalk.

Kaslo:

• Kaslo Infonet Society: $9,719 for fibre-optic internet service trenching.

• North Kootenay Lake Community Services Society: $5,000 for the Food Cupboard.

• Kaslo Search and Rescue: $3,999 for backcountry response program.

Salmo:

• Salmo Ski Club: $5,000 for lift and lodge maintenance.

• Salmo and District Golf Course: $4,999 for the junior golf program and course improvements.

Slocan:

• W.E. Graham Community Services Society: $6,400 for after school program van service.

Ymir:

• Ymir Community Watershed Society: $4,993 for educational signage at the Quartz Creek Watershed.

• Ymir Community Association: $3,197.29 for the Ymir Community Concession.

Other:

• North Kootenay Lake Community Services Society: $7,891 for parent and child time, Meadow Creek.

• Lardeau Valley Community Club: $7,832 for the Kids to Camp program.

• Kootenay Emergency Response Physicians Association: $7,000 for medical equipment.

• Procter Community Society: $5,000 for the Village Bakery.

tyler.harper@nelsonstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Regional District of Central Kootenay's Board Highlights, May 2019 by Tyler Harper on Scribd