Glacier Gymnastics big winner in annual grant funding

A multipurpose room at Glacier Gymnastics received the most funding allotted to a local group in the annual Community Initiatives and Affected Areas Program.
Glacier will cumulatively receive $16,745 to build the new room in the upper level of its space inside the Civic Centre, according to a final list of recipients made public by the Regional District of Central Kootenay.
The Columbia Basin Trust funding program distributed $1.4 million across the RDCK, which in turn decides who gets how much. Nelson, for example, received $144,913 to dole out to applicants.
The other big winner in Nelson was the Nelson Tennis Club, which received a total of $16,273 for construction of a facility centre and children’s playground.
Outside of Nelson, the biggest local recipient was the Argenta Community Association. It received $13,407 to revamp storage at the Argenta Community Hall.
Here are some of top grants awarded by community:
Nelson:
• Kootenay Carshare Cooperative: $11,410 for shared electric vehicles project.
• Elephant Mountain Literary Festival: $8,000
• Nelson and District Arts Council: $7,000 for ArtWalk.
Kaslo:
• Kaslo Infonet Society: $9,719 for fibre-optic internet service trenching.
• North Kootenay Lake Community Services Society: $5,000 for the Food Cupboard.
• Kaslo Search and Rescue: $3,999 for backcountry response program.
Salmo:
• Salmo Ski Club: $5,000 for lift and lodge maintenance.
• Salmo and District Golf Course: $4,999 for the junior golf program and course improvements.
Slocan:
• W.E. Graham Community Services Society: $6,400 for after school program van service.
Ymir:
• Ymir Community Watershed Society: $4,993 for educational signage at the Quartz Creek Watershed.
• Ymir Community Association: $3,197.29 for the Ymir Community Concession.
Other:
• North Kootenay Lake Community Services Society: $7,891 for parent and child time, Meadow Creek.
• Lardeau Valley Community Club: $7,832 for the Kids to Camp program.
• Kootenay Emergency Response Physicians Association: $7,000 for medical equipment.
• Procter Community Society: $5,000 for the Village Bakery.
