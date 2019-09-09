Giving resource communities a voice meeting slated for Williams Lake Sept. 15

The North Matters group has held meetings in several northern cities, founder Dave Johnston said

Founders of The North Matters movement out of Kitimat aimed at giving a voice to people living in resource communtiies will be hosting a meeting in Williams Lake on Sunday, Sept. 15 at the Pioneer Complex. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

A meeting to give voice to people living in resource communities, their workers and families, is slated for Sunday, Sept. 15 in Williams Lake hosted by The North Matters.

Originating out of Kitimat in 2018, The North Matters began as a way to bring people together in resource communities so they can have a voice, said Kitimat resident Dave Johnston, a key organizer of the movement.

“It rose out of frustration for myself with all the misinformation out there and all the U.S.-funded protesters and activists spreading all the misinformation about Canadian resources,” Johnston told the Tribune Monday. “I’m a electrician and I’ve worked in oil and gas, fisheries, mining and forestry. I’ve seen first hand the standards and level of protection for the environment, that basically the workers on these projects that live in these communities for so many years have continued to push for.”

Johnston said there have been community engagement meetings in places such as Smithers, Houston, Fort Nelson, Quesnel and Prince George.

“We have been meeting with people who are leaders and want to see the best for the community,” he said.

Mayor Walt Cobb is also sharing information about the meeting in Williams Lake, but said he is not doing that as the mayor.

“I’m doing this on my own, the council is not involved at this stage of the game,” he said Monday. “I think it’s urgent. Some of the things they are doing I’ve heard about for months.”

It’s a movement that wants to let everyone know that the north matters, he added.

“We need jobs and we need to work.”

The meeting will start at 1:30 p.m. at the Pioneer Complex in Williams Lake, Sunday, Sept. 15.

