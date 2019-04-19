Give your immunity a boost for National Immunization Awareness Week

Immunize Canada calls on Canadians to stay up to date with their immunizations

National Immunization Awareness Week (NIAW) – an annual event to celebrate the important role vaccines play in preserving and protecting public health – kicks off Saturday.

Recent outbreaks are a reminder that infectious diseases still pose a serious threat to health. Immunize Canada uses National Immunization Awareness Week from April 20 to 27 to remind the public about the importance of immunization and the success and impact that immunization has had in protecting and saving lives.

The annual national event, held in the last week of April, coincides with World Immunization Week. The World Health Organization estimates that immunization prevents between 2-3 million deaths every year.

ImmunizeBC.ca provides the most accurate, up-to-date and fact-based information about vaccines for the public.

The site has several interactive features including a child vaccination calendar, health unit finder and an online ‘Chat with a Nurse’ option to answer questions.

Immunize Canada calls on Canadians to protect themselves and others by staying up to date with their immunizations. Vaccines are safe and effective, and protect individuals as well as communities by preventing the spread of disease.

