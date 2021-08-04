Give dragon boat paddling a try for free this Saturday in Penticton

The Penticton Dragon Boat teams are always looking for new paddlers

Dragon Boaters cut through the water during 2019’s Penticton Dragon Boat Festival. (File - Western News)

If you have ever seen the fantastic dragon boats out on the lake and wanted to give it a try, this weekend is your chance.

On Aug. 7 at 10 a.m. there will be a free Come Try Dragonboat practice session for everyone, no experience necessary.

The community is always looking for new paddlers to take up dragon boating, especially with local teams starting to get back on the water.

Newcomers will be taken out on the water alongside experienced coaches for about an hour.

All the equipment is provided, and once onboard, paddlers will be introduced to the basics of paddling a dragon boat.

Anyone can paddle, and local teams are looking for all levels of paddlers, with Penticton’s teams including women’s, seniors’ and mixed crews.

The sessions will be run outside the Skaha Lake boathouse, across from the Skaha Lake Park marina boat ramp.

The Penticton Dragon Boat Festival team are also inviting people interested in dragon boating to join their upcoming Introduction to Dragonboat lesson set. Lessons will take place Tuesday and Thursday nights from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

This course will run from Aug. 10 to Sept. 2nd. Registration is now available.

The 20th Penticton Dragon Boat Festival will take place Sept. 11 and 12 on Skaha Lake.

For more information about Penticotn Dragon Boat, call Don Mulhall at 250-488-3100 or contact us via email at admin@pentictondragonboat.com

