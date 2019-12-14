Gitga’at and LNG Canada announce new Marine Emergency Response and Research Facility in Hartley Bay

LNG Canada providing financial support as committed in 2014 Impact Mitigation and Benefit Agreement

The Gitga’at First Nation will construct and operate a new marine emergency response and research facility in Hartley Bay.

Last week’s announcement follows on the heels of the finalization of the terms of a financial agreement between the Gitga’at First Nation and LNG Canada.

The Response and Research Facility will support marine safety, research and monitoring in Gitga’at territory, as well as the protection of the coastal environment.

“We are excited to be building a marine emergency response and research facility, which will be located in the heart of our territory in Hartley Bay,” said Gitga’at First Nation chief councillor Arnold Clifton.

“The facility will allow us to continue to conduct world-class research and monitoring programs, improve our marine safety and response capabilities and ensure we have continued opportunities for our members to live and work in their home community.”

The facility, which will consist of a shore-based structure, a research vessel and communications equipment, will be staffed by trained Gitga’at employees.

The facility’s staff will work in collaboration with federal and provincial agencies to provide front-line support for marine emergencies and will undertake research and monitoring programs in Gitga’at territory.

The Gitga’at First Nation will design and construct the facility and will be responsible for its ongoing operations and maintenance.

LNG Canada will provide financial support as outlined in the Impact Mitigation and Benefit Agreement drawn up in 2014 between it and the Gitga’at First Nation.

“We are very pleased to be delivering on this key commitment to the Gitga’at First Nation as outlined in our 2014 agreement,” said LNG Canada spokesperson Susannah Pierce.

“This is a generational opportunity which will provide lasting benefits for all Gitga’at members and for northern B.C. Mutually beneficial partnerships like the agreement with Gitga’at have been at the heart of LNG Canada’s success.”

She said both LNG Canada and the Gitga’at First Nation will provide further updates on the facility on their respective websites and online outlets.

