Girl slips on grate downtown and is trapped between bars

A 13-year-old girl was briefly trapped last Friday night when her leg slipped through a grate on a downtown property.

The incident occurred behind 282 Bridge Street, which is the same building occupied by The Spotlight.

RCMP, Princeton firefighters and ambulance responded to a 911 call, said police Corporal Chad Parsons.

“She was just playing, trying to walk across the gate, and slipped,” he said.

First responders were able to pry the bars apart enough to free the girl’s leg. She was checked by paramedics and then released suffering from a sore knee.

