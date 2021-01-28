Girl nearly struck by car passing school bus near Princeton

Police lay four $368 fines for school bus violations in three days

The fine for passing a school bus when its lights are flashing and a stop sign is extended is $368. Black Press file photo

A girl was nearly struck by a car that ignored the flashing lights of a school bus near Princeton on Jan. 22.

She was crossing Highway 3 west of town when the driver passed the bus and the near miss occurred, according to RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes.

The driver faces a $368 fine.

Just three days early, police wrote three other tickets for illegally passing a school bus when its lights and stop sign were activated.

The tickets were written after police reviewed video supplied by the bus company on Jan. 19.

“The school bus has an unbelievable video surveillance camera,” said Hughes. “So think twice.”

In B.C. motorists are required to stop for a school bus, whether they are approaching the bus or travelling behind it, he added.

Bus drivers activate lights, and a stop sign arm indicates traffic must halt as children are leaving or entering the bus.

“There’s only one reason a bus stops in the middle of the road and that is for children to get on or off,” said Hughes.

“There’s a reason for that equipment.”

A second offence for passing a school bus will cost a motorist $668 and a third offence is punished with a fine of more than $1,000.

Related: Drivers illegally passing school buses prompts safety campaign

Related: B.C. district to pilot school bus seatbelts

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:mailto:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Lake Country Calendar