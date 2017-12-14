A 10 year old girl struck by a vehicle in Nanaimo Thursday morning was not seriously injured, according to police.

Girl is ‘fine’ after being hit by vehicle in Nanaimo

Police say victim not seriously injured after incident at Wakesiah Avenue and Second Street

Police in Nanaimo are saying a girl hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Wakesiah Avenue and Second Street was not seriously injured.

The incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, when the 10-year-old girl was bumped by a vehicle as she crossed through a marked crosswalk.

“She’s fine,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman. “She had some bumps and bruises … she was checked over, parents have been notified and everything’s good.”

Southbound traffic on Wakesiah Avenue was re-routed while police, firefighters and ambulance crews dealt with the scene.

There was no word about any possible charges resulting from the accident.

signature

Previous story
Abbotsford man charged with two child porn offences
Next story
Flag person’s death shines light on dangers

Just Posted

Adolf Dalke

  • 14 hours ago

 

Development on grounds of former Victoria Truth Centre sent to public hearing

  • 22 hours ago

 

Teams set for All Native tournament

  • 22 hours ago

 

Apex hosting Canadian selections mogul event

 

Most Read