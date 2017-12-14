Girl is ‘fine’ after being hit by vehicle in Nanaimo

Police in Nanaimo are saying a girl hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Wakesiah Avenue and Second Street was not seriously injured.
The incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, when the 10-year-old girl was bumped by a vehicle as she crossed through a marked crosswalk.
“She’s fine,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman. “She had some bumps and bruises … she was checked over, parents have been notified and everything’s good.”
Southbound traffic on Wakesiah Avenue was re-routed while police, firefighters and ambulance crews dealt with the scene.
There was no word about any possible charges resulting from the accident.
