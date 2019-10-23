Girl approached by stranger at Nanaimo elementary school

A Nanaimo elementary student was approached by a stranger on school grounds yesterday.

According to a letter sent to parents from Brechin Elementary School’s principal, the incident happened Tuesday at about 1:45 p.m.

Two sisters were in the back playground area when they were approached by a woman who “offered to take the younger sibling” and when told no, ran back toward a car parked on Northumberland Avenue.

“The child did exactly as we instruct in the schools and police were on site very quickly…” said Dale Burgos, Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools spokesman, in an e-mail. “The school informed parents of the incident and also reminds students about unwanted encounters and potential dangers. Parents are also asked to speak to their children about what to do in these circumstances.”

The woman was described as professionally dressed in a black dress, red cardigan and grey high heels, her dark hair tied in a bun. Her vehicle was described as a grey, two-door car.

READ ALSO: Eight-year-old girl reports being grabbed by stranger in Nanaimo

READ ALSO: Nanaimo RCMP probe eight fires at Brechin Elementary School

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter