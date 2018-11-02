Gill praised for breaking Abbotsford council’s ‘glass ceiling’

Departing politician honoured for two decades of service and for being first South Asian on council

Coun. Moe Gill was honoured last week for his decades of service to Abbotsford and for being the first South Asian to serve as a city councillor.

“Moe has always been ready to share his skills to help individuals or improve the community,” Mayor Henry Braun said of Gill, who was first elected in 1996.

Braun noted Gill has “probably served on every city committee that has existed” and hailed his advocacy.

Gill wasn’t present for the meeting, which was the last before a new council is sworn in next week. A plaque recognizing his 22 years of service had been made out to him and will be delivered.

Coun. Kelly Chahal said Gill’s 1996 election – which came in his fifth bid for a council seat – was particularly important to Abbotsford residents of South Asian descent.

“His win on council wasn’t just his own. This is a great milestone for the South Asian community,” she said. “He is the first South Asian to be a part of Abbotsford city council and that will never change. This will always be noted in history.”

Chahal said she personally told him at an event that he “broke that glass ceiling and, as a result, I am here today … I thank Mr. Gill for paving a path for me and for inspiring anyone else to feel they, too, can participate in private service.”

