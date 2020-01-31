Gilbertson ready to step down from organizing Barriere’s Walk For Alzheimer’s

Liz Gilbertson (left), the organizer of Investors Group Walk for Memories in Barriere on May 6, 2018, poses with Annabelle Stevens, Doreen DeRosier and (front) honouree Albert DeRosier. Stevens raised $2,286 in pledges for the 2018 Walk, which raised a total of $11,470 for Alzheimer’s research. Liz Gilbertson has been chairing the Barriere and Area Walk for Alzheimer’s since January of 2008. Since then, together with the participants and volunteers, they have raised a total of $88,110. (Sandra Holmes photo)

By Margaret Houben

Liz Gilbertson has been chairing the Barriere and Area Walk for Alzheimer’s since January of 2008. In that time, together with the participants and other volunteers, they have raised a total of $88,110.

While the Walk has been near and dear to her heart, Gilbertson says she “is getting worn out” and has decided that this will be her last year as the Walk chair.

“Thank you to all the donors, volunteers, organizations, and businesses from Barriere, Clearwater, and the surrounding areas, who have helped make this such a great event for the past 12 years,” Gilbertson stated, “I look forward to seeing you all one last time for this upcoming Walk on May 3, 2020.”

Gilbertson is hoping that someone, or perhaps more than one person, will step forward over the next one to two months, who will work with her this year, and then take over as chair for the 2021 Walk.

“Most of the work associated with the Walk happens from January to April,” she explained, “And for the last several years Margaret Houben has taken on the responsibility of running the registration area and getting her own volunteers for this. She plans on helping in this capacity for the foreseeable future.”

“This leaves organizing the Walk itself, and any extra features, any of which can be dropped or embellished as the chair or co-chairs see fit,” said Gilbertson, “Things like the raffle, the silent auction, the lunch, and the door prizes – most of these are things that we’ve been doing in Barriere, but that other Walks in B.C. don’t do. These were all things that I felt made the Walk memorable and fun. Please keep in mind that for whoever takes over the Walk, it becomes their Walk. With a new chair comes the opportunity to make things as fresh and exciting as they like.”

If you, or you and a friend, would like to get involved in this worthy cause, please contact Liz Gilbertson at 250-672-9337.