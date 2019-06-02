Gilbert Smith Forest Products in Barriere recognizes a great safety record

On May 29, 2019, Gilbert Smith Forest Products Ltd. (GSFP) celebrated over one-year accident free in their sawmill, and 17 years accident free in the Woodlands department with employees, retirees, and friends at the company's annual safety barbecue at their Barriere sawmill.

(L-r) Gilbert Smith Forest Products Ltd. plant manager Kathy Cooper is shown presenting Safety Coordinator Darcey Woods with a bouquet of flowers for a job well done.(Submitted photo)

Greg Smith, President of GSFP, and Plant Manager Kathy Cooper, thanked the crew and attendees, and also recognized the crew’s many accomplishments this past year.

Smith said, “Gilbert Smith Forest Products Ltd. is proud to have safety as our main priority, and to have the experience of loyal employees who share the same goal of working safe every day.”

GSFP also recognized the valued work of GSFP Safety Committee, and Safety Coordinator Darcey Woods. Woods has recently attained her Canadian Registered Safety Professional designation.

The company’s annual celebration included many prizes, and a delicious barbecue lunch for everyone in attendance.

“We are looking forward to another successful and safe year producing quality cedar lumber here in the North Thompson Valley,” said Smith.

Learn more about Gilbert Smith Forest Products Ltd. at: https://gsfpcedar.com