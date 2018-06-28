Gilbert Smith Forest Products celebrates 50 years in Barriere

On June 21, Gilbert Smith Forest Products Ltd. (GSFP) celebrated a successful 50 years in the cedar lumber business in Barriere with employees, retirees, and community members at the annual safety barbecue at the mill. The event also celebrated the continued focus on safety within the mill and woodlands.

It was a happy crowd of owners, employees, retirees, and community members at the 50th Anniversary celebration of Gilbert Smith Forest Products held in conjunction with the annual safety barbecue on June 21. The group photo of the celebrants was taken in the new welding area at the GSFP mill in Barriere.

In the past five years, GSFP has invested over $21,000,000 back into its operations, and this level of innovation combined with the tried and true experience of loyal employees has advanced the company forward.

The event was truly a family affair between the retiree’s and employees, as together there were families, husband and wife teams, father son pairs, a father daughter pair, an uncle nephew pair, and a grandpa and grandson pair who all have, or had worked at the company.

Greg Smith, President of GSFP, thanked the crew and attendees and also thanked Simpcw First Nation for their longstanding relationship that has led to great success.

There were mill tours and prizes, as well as a barbecue meal for everyone in attendance. GSFP is looking forward to another successful 50 years of producing quality cedar lumber in the North Thompson Valley.