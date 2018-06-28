It was a happy crowd of owners, employees, retirees, and community members at the 50th Anniversary celebration of Gilbert Smith Forest Products held in conjunction with the annual safety barbecue on June 21. The group photo of the celebrants was taken in the new welding area at the GSFP mill in Barriere.

Gilbert Smith Forest Products celebrates 50 years in Barriere

  • Jun. 28, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

On June 21, Gilbert Smith Forest Products Ltd. (GSFP) celebrated a successful 50 years in the cedar lumber business in Barriere with employees, retirees, and community members at the annual safety barbecue at the mill. The event also celebrated the continued focus on safety within the mill and woodlands.

In the past five years, GSFP has invested over $21,000,000 back into its operations, and this level of innovation combined with the tried and true experience of loyal employees has advanced the company forward.

The event was truly a family affair between the retiree’s and employees, as together there were families, husband and wife teams, father son pairs, a father daughter pair, an uncle nephew pair, and a grandpa and grandson pair who all have, or had worked at the company.

Greg Smith, President of GSFP, thanked the crew and attendees and also thanked Simpcw First Nation for their longstanding relationship that has led to great success.

There were mill tours and prizes, as well as a barbecue meal for everyone in attendance. GSFP is looking forward to another successful 50 years of producing quality cedar lumber in the North Thompson Valley.

  • Changes to Barriere community curbside recycling collection in effect July 16

    The District of Barriere advises that as previously announced by the Thompson Nicola Regional District (TNRD), the recycling program it offers is changing. The change to the recycling program is in response to the TNRD entering into an agreement with the Provincial stewardship program Recycle BC, which is responsible for the recycling of residential packaging and printed paper throughout British Columbia. This change impacts District of Barriere residential curbside collection customers as the TNRD can only accept sorted, allowable recyclables at no charge that are mandated by Recycle BC within its contract.

