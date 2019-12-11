Gifts, valuables swiped from cars daily as thieves target Christmas shoppers, say RCMP

'The truth is most doors are unlocked,' officer says

You better watch out, you better not cry – car thieves have eyes on your Christmas presents, according to West Shore RCMP.

Media Relations Officer Const. Nancy Saggar said they’ve been getting calls daily about gifts and valuables being stolen from vehicles because they are in plain sight.

“The truth is most doors are unlocked,” Saggar said. “It doesn’t take more than 10 seconds to break into a vehicle and grab a purse, wallet, or whatever is on the car seat and take off. Don’t make it obvious that there are valuables in your car.”

Saggar suggests placing valuable items in your trunk, and if you have a caravan, to get covers.

She’s heard of reports across many jurisdictions where suspects wait in mall parking lots looking to see who leaves their car to go shopping. They use that tactic because usually, they can assume the owner won’t be back for a while.

“There are vehicle pirates out there. Don’t forget to take your items with you when you get home too.”

