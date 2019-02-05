Giesbrecht murder trial resumes

The trial of Burns Lake resident Albert Giesbrecht resumed as scheduled on Feb. 4 in Smithers.

Giesbrecht, 67, faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of Raymond George Bishop, who was found dead on May 18, 2017 south of Francois Lake.

His trial is scheduled to end on Feb. 22, Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel with the BC Prosecution Service told Lakes District News.

The suspect pleaded not guilty when his trial began in the Smithers Supreme Court on Jan. 14, which ran until Jan. 25 and then took a break until February.

The case is being tried by a Supreme Court Judge alone.

Giesbrecht’s release from detention on bail in November 2017 was answered with protests by about two dozen local residents, before he was re-arrested the next month.