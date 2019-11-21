Ghostriders defenseman commits to North Dakota university

Greg Susinski has committed to the University of Jamestown in North Dakota for the 2020/21 season. Phil McLachlan/The Free Press

Fernie Ghostriders defender and senior player Greg Susinski has committed to the University of Jamestown in North Dakota to further pursue a career in hockey.

“For our organization it’s awesome, we always want to be moving our guys on to the highest level that they can make,” said head coach Jeff Wagner.

“I won’t take any credit with Greg; he’s always been a guy who has put hockey first in his life, and he’s really a go-getter. He put himself in a really good position last year to turn some heads,” he added.

Now a senior player, Wagner said it was no surprise to the coaching staff that he committed early to go play on a higher level.

For nearly four years, Susinski has been playing for the Ghostriders.

This year so far he has scored four goals and assisted on eight in 28 games played, as well as receiving 34 minutes in penalties. In the 2018/19 season, Susinski earned 27 points with nine goals and 18 assists, and also earned 84 minutes in penalties.

He has been named star of the match countless times, including in their home game on Friday against the Columbia Valley Rockies.

“It’s been unbelievable, I love it,” said Susinski. “Every day waking up in the mountains, coming to this rink is incredible and the locker room is always good here. (I’m) very fortunate to have that.”

The six-foot-one, 170-pound defenseman admitted it will be hard to start over with a new group of guys after three seasons on the same team, but said he will be one of many new faces.

With an anticipated 18 freshman players already committed to the University of Jamestown Jimmies for the 2020/21 season, Susinski said it will be a challenge, but a fun challenge.

The Calgary native said he looks forward to starting with the Jimmies in August, 2020.