GFSS celebrates Lupine award winnners

Achievement Awards

Performing Arts

Jr. Acting – Seamus Carlyle

Sr. Acting – Alex Schram

Outstanding Actor Award – Eli O’Donnell

Jr. Band – Kaileigh Parker

Sr. Band – Xandria Parker Top Outdoor Leadership – Sydney Gunther

Practical Arts: Jr. Woodwork – Kaileigh Parker

Sr. Woodwork – Dawson Thomas Jr. Metalwork – Ethan Lovegrove

Sr. Welding – Josh Nickiford

Sr. Auto – Jared Bartley & Riley Bartley Top Drafting – Matthew Jacobs

Jr. Foods – Hanna Kiselbach Sr. Foods – Dawson Thomas Top Catering – Kalayna Tubrett and Sarah Malkinson

Jr. Textiles – Brie Corley

Sr. Textiles – Victoria Henne

Visual Arts

Jr. Art – Rowan Moriarity Sr. Art – Justus Van Ewyk

Jr. Photography – Cambria Hogarth

Sr. Photography – Jasmine Starchuk

Academics

Science – Top Jr. – Jayden LeRoy

Top Sr. – Victoria Henne

Social Studies – Top Jr. – Seamus Carlyle and Rowan Moriarity

Top Sr. – Olivia Pavan

William Gobbett Memorial Sr. Social Studies Award –

Ana McGill

Pounding Gavel Award (Top Law Student) – Olivia Pavan

Math – Top Jr. – Sarah Olsen

Top Sr. – Daisy Klassen

English – Top Jr. – Jennifer Shields

Top Sr. – Mackenzie Capnerhurst

2nd Languages –

Top Jr. (Russian) –

Samantha Starchuk

Top Sr. (Russian) – Brittney Konkin

Top Jr. – (French) – Sarah Olsen

Top Sr. – (French) – Mackenzie Capnerhurst

Athletic Awards

Physical Education:

Top Jr. PE – Raeden Rougeau

Top Sr. PE – Devin Anderson

Rob Tkach Memorial Jr. Athlete Award – Kiyomi Dunnet

Citizenship Winners

Service awards

Top Service Award – Ana McGill Dedication & Contribution to Aboriginal Education

Mackenzie Capnerhurst

Student Council Service Award –

Oksana Stoochnoff

GFSS Top Citizen Award – Oksana Stoochnoff

Three-Year Honour Roll Plaque award: The following award is given to students who have successfully remained on the honour roll every reporting period throughout their junior years.

Seamus Carlyle

Sarah Olsen

Lauren Carnahan Kaileigh Parker

Brie Corley Hannah Semenoff

Saige Da Silva Jennifer Shields

Kiyomi Dunnet Amy Siemens

Jayden Leroy Sophia Stoochnoff

Kayden McGraw Damara Wyman

Five-Year Honour Roll Plaque award: The following students have successfully been on the honour roll for all 20 reporting periods of their high school career!

Jakob Boschmann Brittney Konkin

Mackenzie Capnerhurst Luke Martens

Leena Corbeil Ana McGill

Victoria Henne Oksana Stoochnoff

Daisy Klassen