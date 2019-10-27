Getting ready for Halloween

Bev Smith stands next to some of her newest Halloween decorations for this year. Photo by Jaime Polmateer

Each Halloween Bev and Ken Smith go all out with spooky ornaments at their 377 Riverview Cres. home, which takes them about two months to prepare. This time around their yard features 15 creatures, seven inflatables, more than 8,000 lights and 175 panels, 14 of which are brand new and feature Disney characters. Bev, a reitred art teacher, paints all the decorations herself.

