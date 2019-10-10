“Get Your Witch On” in Barriere

Calling all Witches!

Organizers, Marie Downing, Amanda May Harris and Tammy Wurdich say they have always wanted to attend ‘A Witch Walk’, so they got together and decided to organize one right here in Barriere! The Witch Walk is a night of fun for participants to get decked out in “witchy finery”.

The trio promise the ‘Witch Walk’ is taking place on Thursday, Oct. 31, with a meet and greet at the Creative Space parking lot (next to Post Office) at 6:30 p.m. sharp. Then the witches will be walking the Barriere downtown core, and then joining the Fire Department for their Halloween fireworks, where the witches will be performing their ‘witch dance’. The ‘Witch Walk’ will then end up at the Bear Lane Bistro for a beverage.

“Don your finest sparkles, feathers, hats, brooms, capes and more for our first semi-annual Barriere Witch Walk,” says Downing, “This event will be held bi-annually for the Fall Equinox and Spring Equinox around April.”

Being this is the first one, this year’s theme is “Get Your Witch On”. So it is time to find your inner witch and create your costume. There will be two prizes for Best Costume and Best Accessory.

The event is also a fundraiser, with this year’s proceeds going to the Barriere Food Bank.

“We are requesting that if possible, everyone participating, and also spectators, help by donating cash, non-perishable food, or warm clothing such as socks, gloves, toques, etc.,” said Downing.

She also notes their plans for next year will be to have the ‘Witch Walk’ on a Saturday, starting earlier in the day, so they can visit the local businesses during the ‘Walk’, and eventually having people set up tents to offer services or sell their wares, scavenger hunts, and more prizes.