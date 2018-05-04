Get ready to get messy, RibFest returns to Kelowna

What’s messy, delicious and all for a good cause? The Interior Savings Sunrise Rotary RibFest, which is returning to Kelowna’s City Park for its third year.

“Our third annual RibFest is one of the ways Sunrise Rotary gives back to the community and focuses on the family. A successful fundraiser means that we can support local causes in a meaningful way. If you are of like mind, join us at City Park to enjoy the music, children’s games and oh yeah, ribs!” said Kelowna Sunrise Rotary Club president Andy Griffin, in a press release.

READ MORE: FILL UP THE GRILL

For 2018, the event has been moved into August and will take over the downtown park Aug. 24 to 26. This family friendly event brings award winning Ribbers from across the country to serve up their best ribs. Visitors will enjoy live music and entertainment, a variety of vendors and a Kids Zone. A beer garden will available throughout the event’s operating hours as well.

This year, there will be five Ribbers to provide even more variety in tastes and sauces. Activities kick off on Friday August 24th at 12 p.m. until 9 p.m. and will continue on Saturday from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m. and then Sunday 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. Last year’s event attracted over 20,000 visitors and organizers this year are expecting even larger numbers as guests will be able to enjoy the warmer summer evenings outdoors.

This year’s goal is to raise $65,000; part of those funds will be used to fund JoeAnna’s House, a project spearheaded by the KGH Foundation to build a home away from home for families while their children are undergoing cancer treatments. Over the last two years, RibFest has raised over $22,000 and contributed those funds to Shoe Bank Canada, Canadian Mental Health and other local recipients.

For more information go to ribfestkelowna.com.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKatkmichaels@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.