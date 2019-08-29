Get ready for the fall fair

75.5th Annual Lakes District Fall Fair and Music Festival

Y’all come down to the 75.5th Annual Lakes District Fall Fair and Music Festival at the Eagle Creek Fairgrounds, 1 kilometre south of Burns Lake, from Sept. 6-8. The ‘Family A-Fair’ features agricultural exhibits, live stock exhibits, a gymkhana, the heavy horse pull, the popular Children’s Festival, live music all day weekend, great food, local vendors and so much more. Yee-haw! Look for Fall Fair ads in Lakes District News. The Fall Fair book is out now around town, or click on these links: https://www.ldfallfair.com or https://www.facebook.com/LakesDistrictFallFair/

Village of Burns Lake Art Walk Project

The Village of Burns Lake plans to apply for funding for an “Art Walk” program that will take place in the spring and summer of 2020 (dates to be determined). An “Art Walk” is a self guided tour that features displays of visual and performing arts from local artists, hands-on activities, live artist demonstrations, workshops, a live art auction and a delicious menu of food and beverages in partnership with local downtown businesses. If you are interested in helping to plan this event, or have some ideas to contribute, please contact Economic Development Officer Lorie Watson at the Village Office at 250-692-7587, or email Lorie at: lwatson@burnslake.ca. Planning sessions for the Art Walk will begin in early fall.

Arts Council’s Fourteenth Performing Arts Season

Season tickets will be available at Process 4 circle arts Gallery, LDFC Printing and Stationery and the Lakes Artisan Centre before the end of August, for the Arts Council’s 2019/2020 performing arts season, our fourteenth. The season features Motown classics, a boogie-woogie piano player, a full-length performance of a new Canadian ballet based on the story of ‘Anne of Green Gables, a classical brass quintet, and much more. Season tickets are your best buy, and will ensure you have tickets for the events you most want to see. Watch for ads coming soon in Lakes District News. For more information about the coming LDAC season, click on this link: http://lakesdistrictarts.com/current/