Get ready for Canada Day

Canada Day celebrations at Spirit Square

The annual Canada Day Celebrations, put on by the Village of Burns Lake and the Chamber of Commerce, with help from the Lakes District Arts Council, will take place at Spirit Square starting at 11:30 a.m. on July 1. There will be vendors, live music, a Canada Day cake and much more. And look for information about a pancake breakfast at The Legion on that morning, before the events at Spirit Square. Watch for more information as Canada Day gets closer, in Lakes District News. Oh, Canada!

Looking for a cultural adventure? Think about a House Concert!

Have you ever experienced a live concert from a few feet away, in your living room … or someone else’s living room? House concerts have been around for many years. Executive Director of Living Room Live, Nicola Davis, is hoping to expand a classical music tour through northern BC, with the first tour planned for fall 2019. Hosts hold concerts in their homes, or other small local spaces. Living Room Live is looking for new hosts for one of three 2019 tour concerts. For more information, click on the link below, or e-mail info@livingroomlive.ca

https://www.livingroomlive.ca