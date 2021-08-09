Get on Board allows kids to ride bus for free

Starting Sept. 1, young passengers on BC Transit between the ages of 6 and 12 will be able to ride for free as part of the ‘Get on Board’ program. (Image: supplied)

A new ‘Get on Board’ program allows children 12 and under to ride any Prince Rupert BC Transit bus for free as of Sept. 1, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced on Aug. 9.

As part of the provincial government’s commitment to providing efficient, reliable, and affordable transit costs the program will save more than $420 a year for families who purchase a children’s monthly $35 bus pass. The new transportation initiative which also includes TransLink services will save families $687 a year.

“Free transit for children 12 and under makes life more affordable for families,” John Horgan B.C. Premier said. “Taking public transit is a great choice. It offers a cleaner, low-carbon way of getting around that works for people, communities, and the environment. The ‘Get on Board’ program will also encourage a new generation of transit riders.”

More than 370,000 children under 12 across the province will ride for free when the program is launched in early Sept. just in time for back to school.

“Providing safe, reliable, and affordable public transportation is our top priority, and we support this program to help families get around more affordably,” Erinn Pinkerton president and CEO of BC Transit said. “This is a great opportunity to grow young ridership, create lifelong transit users, and further reduce congestion on our roads.”

‘Get on Board’ does offer differences in the TransLink and BC Transit programs. BC Transit programs are run in Northwest B.C. and TransLink does not run services in Prince Rupert.

Children who are riding the BC Transit bus or using HandyDART unaccompanied will be able to do so, without the necessity of identification or a fare product. Young children under the age of five are required to be accompanied by a person who is 12 or older.

“While travel for children 12 and under will be free, parents/guardians remain responsible for providing adequate provisions for the safety and care of their children whenever travelling on transit, including when travelling unaccompanied and determining if their children may take transit unaccompanied,” the Ministry stated in a media release.

K-J Millar | Journalist

