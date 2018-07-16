Get Moonstruck at Kelowna theatre event

Cast members from this year’s Night Party + Market production July 21 at the Black Box Theatre in Kelowna. Photo: Contributed

New Vintage Theatre is extending the welcome mat for actor Nicolas Cage to participate in the second annual Night Party + Market event on July 21 at the Black Box Theatre.

Cage is currently on location in Kelowna shooting a movie, and New Vintage Theatre artistic director Bonnie Gratz admits his attendance is a bit of a long-shot.

“We do hope Mr. Cage will join us. We are big fans and we hosted the premiere of The Humanity Bureau in March,” said Gratz.

As part of the festivities for the Night Party + Market production, an iconic scene from his movie Moonstruck, which he starred in with Cher, will be recreated with Cage and Cher look-alike actors.

The event includes cabaret performances, artsy vendors and moon dancing all in the name of summer theatre fun. Later in the evening the lights will go down and black lights will be turned on for glow dancing with local DJ performer Joseph Otoo.

Other artists performing will include Ashley Armour, Graham Daley, Melanie Eccles, Teigen Gayse, Josie Morrow, Hailey Sabourin, Danny Tagle, Vince Walzak, Lyndsey Wong and Doug Brown.

This 16+ event is an important fundraiser for New Vintage Theatre’s upcoming sixth season of shows. There will be the opportunity to partake in a Night Market where patrons can try their luck for incredible grab bag prizes from local businesses and arts companies—get glow face painting, fortunes told, shop from Perch Vintage Clothing bus and local crafters; buy tasty treats from Okapops and Nomadic Bannock, and enjoy cold beverages from the bar.

And Gratz adds that dancing until the wee hours of the morning is not mandatory, but encouraged.

Doors open at 8:30 p.m., the festivities start at 9 p.m. Tickets are $25, available from www.selectyourtickets.com or $35 at the door.

New Vintage is a non-profit, charitable professional theatre company that believes in compensating artists for their work.

The theatre group is a member of the esteemed Professional Association of Canadian Theatres and performed for more than 11,000 people last season.

Sun sets on local soap opera season

After 50 episodes, Kelowna’s own improvised soap opera As The Sun Burns wraps Saturday, July 21, 7 p.m., in an action packed episode with appearances by fan favourites and special guests.

“We started this parody improv soap opera based on 1980s Knots Landing four summers ago and it branched out into a televised series that included over 75 different performers,” said Bonnie Gratz, the New Vintage Theatre series creator.

“I have loved working with seasoned performers and giving new actors their first chance to work in a studio and on stage. With recent changes at Shaw TV, though, I decided it was a good time to change up our characters and theme.”

The 16+ event will have huge reveals and door prizes for those who dress up as tourists, beach babes or surf dudes. The next As The Sun Burns theme will also be revealed.

“In most cities each season of improv soap operas like ours have a different theme which makes fun of a popular series at the time. We look forward to telling our audience what the next theme will be and will set about auditioning for a cast of regulars to take on the intriguing, hilarious roles,” said Gratz.

Actors featured in the series finale along with Gratz include Brent Applegath, Ashley Armour, Cory Armour, Graham Daley, Melanie Eccles, Sharon Estephan, Teigen Gayse, Brock Gratz, Reid Gratz, Dana Murphy, Joseph Otoo, Carmen St. Amand, Victoria Weaver, Tamie Williams and more.

Advance tickets for the series finale are $15 at www.selectyourtickets.com or $25 at the door. Audiences who come to the soap opera will also be invited to stay for The Night Party + Market for a donation.