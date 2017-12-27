Get inspired by this year’s speaker’s list for TEDxLangleyED

Talks on ADHD, creating community, mental health, power of reconciliation and more Jan. 20

The fourth annual TEDxLangleyED, presented by Langley School District, will take place Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 at the Chief Sepass Theatre in Fort Langley.

TEDxLangleyED was developed to engage the community —locally and beyond— in a conversation about what education will look like in the future.

This year’s speaker list is described as both dynamic and inspiring.

Educators will be invited to look past the symptoms of ADHD — beyond the disruption in the classroom — to see the disruption in the lives of the children and adults who must constantly find a way to fit their brain into a system that is not built for it. A gifted speaker and mental health educator, Ted Leavitt is the program manager for Langley Youth and Family Services.

One speaker, Joel Olson, will discuss what he learned about the power of community while living in Rwanda. Another speaker, Renee Hock, will show how applying the basic principles of judo transformed her life.

Also on the list, is musician Saint Soldier who came to Canada from India in 1984 and is now making music about a variety of topics, including controversial social issues that face South Asian youth of his generation.

Langley parent Brad Dirks will speak about his experiences as the father of a transgender son.

Carolyn Roberts will speak on the power of reconciliation and what it looks like in an Indigenous community and a non-Indigenous community.

