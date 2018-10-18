Get free transit on election day in Cowichan

Not too sure how you’ll be getting to your polling station on election day? Why not take the bus? It won’t cost you a thing on Saturday, Oct. 20. The Cowichan Valley Regional District and BC Transit are footing the bill.

The free service will be offered on all regularly scheduled local routes and handyDART on election day but the free fare will not apply on commuter routes or on route 44 Victoria/Duncan.

Not sure what route will take you to your polling station? Check out this helpful graphic.

For more information about transit in the Cowichan Valley, including routes, schedules and more, visit bctransit.com/cowichan-valley.