Get fire smart at Vernon information session

City and VFRS to host panel to discuss risks, hazards of wildfire season

Vernon Fire Rescue Services is hosting a public information session to teach residents methods to reduce risks of wildfires.

“There is an immediate need to change how we address the hazards associated with longer fire seasons and extreme conditions,” the City of Vernon said in a statement.

The information session will take place at the Lakers Clubhouse on Cummins Road on Oct. 17, at 6 p.m., and residents will hear from speakers from OKIB, BC Ministry of Forest, Lands and Natural Resource, BC Wild Fire, BC Timber Sales, FireSmart, Tolko Industries and the city.

Representatives of the organizations will host a panel discussion which will open to the floor for questions following the presentations.

More information can be found at vernon.ca/emergency-management-wildfires.

